GRIFFIN, Mr. Ralph Thomas, Jr., 83, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Son of the late Ralph Thomas Griffin and Elizabeth Douglas Griffin, he is survived by his wife, Joan Blesse Griffin; his son, R. Thomas Griffin III (Kelly); a daughter, Edie Griffin Jackson (Peter); and three grandchildren, Virginia Griffin, Sophie Jackson and Stella Griffin. Also surviving is a sister, Irene Griffin Jenkins. Mr. Griffin held graduate and undergraduate degrees in organ and church music from the Peabody Conservatory of Music, Baltimore. He spent 40 years as a church musician in Richmond, the last 28 as organist – choirmaster of Grace and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. in St. Luke's Memorial Park Cemetery, Rt. 10, Smithfield. Memorials can be sent to Isle of Wight Humane Society, Box 273, Smithfield 23431. Online condolences may be registered at littlesfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2021.