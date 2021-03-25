Menu
Ralph Thomas Griffin Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA
GRIFFIN, Mr. Ralph Thomas, Jr., 83, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Son of the late Ralph Thomas Griffin and Elizabeth Douglas Griffin, he is survived by his wife, Joan Blesse Griffin; his son, R. Thomas Griffin III (Kelly); a daughter, Edie Griffin Jackson (Peter); and three grandchildren, Virginia Griffin, Sophie Jackson and Stella Griffin. Also surviving is a sister, Irene Griffin Jenkins. Mr. Griffin held graduate and undergraduate degrees in organ and church music from the Peabody Conservatory of Music, Baltimore. He spent 40 years as a church musician in Richmond, the last 28 as organist – choirmaster of Grace and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. in St. Luke's Memorial Park Cemetery, Rt. 10, Smithfield. Memorials can be sent to Isle of Wight Humane Society, Box 273, Smithfield 23431. Online condolences may be registered at littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
St. Luke’s Memorial Park Cemetery
Rt. 10, Smithfield, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am just learning of the passing of Mr. Griffin. It saddens me terribly. He was my choir director for many years when I was a child at Ginter Park United Methodist Church. I was so fortunate to see him and his lovely wife while a friend was visiting me a couple of years ago. We were walking around Smithfield and I saw them in their driveway. It was so nice to talk with them and catch up after approx 45 years. My condolences to Mrs. Griffin and their children. He will surely be missed.
Diane Clarke Ansley
Diane Clarke Ansley
Friend
April 23, 2021
Sincere condolences to the Griffin family. I was acquainted with Mr. Griffin when I worked at St. Paul's in Suffolk. He was always kind and generous when he came to offer his talents on the organ when our primary organist was away. His warmth and humor was always welcome- as we draw into the mystery of this Easter season I pray that the Holy Spirit will bring consolation and peace to you and yours.
Sofie O
Acquaintance
March 30, 2021
Thinking of Tom and his family as I recall him as a childhood playmate in Smithfield and later as organist at St. John's Episcopal Church, Chuckatuck. Fond memories!
Lynn Kirk Rose
Friend
March 28, 2021
We loved and respected Tom, not only for his musicianship, but as an ambassador for Christ who was able to draw all kinds of people into G&HT, and, of course, for his wry sense of humor. His striving towards perfection made us all better, whether we liked it at the time or not! So many quotes make us think of him: about teaching a pig to sing, "let those refuse to sing who never knew our God!", and the warning to "not get so happy in Jesus that"....you fill in the blank. Tom is now directing a heavenly choir- 'til we meet again...Well done, good and faithful servant!
Donna and Francis Campbell
Friend
March 28, 2021
So lucky to have known Tom. That last Sunday with him, Harold, Linda and Joan was a gift from the Lord. Harold's playing of a Chopin Prelude filled the house with beauty.

The Sunday before I asked Tom's son whether he had inherited his father's sense of humor. He said, "Yes, but not the delivery." True, Tom's delivery was unmatchable. Well done, good servant.
Avery Collins
Friend
March 27, 2021
To Joan, Tommy, and Edie,
Keeping you and yours in our thoughts and prayers during these difficult times. The last time I saw your father, he was the organist at my father's funeral. I have many fond memories of Mr. Griffin giving us a hard time (in his own way) when Tommy and the gang were in high school! Sending you (all) much love from Virginia Beach,
Chuck Foster
Friend
March 27, 2021
Like many, I have lost one of the best and most valuable friends I ever had. Tom was a great, caring minister to so many far beyond his considerable skills and duties as a church musician. He touched and enriched so many lives over so many years. He will be so badly missed - they only made one Tom Griffin - what a wonderful life and legacy! Thank you Tom. You will always have my love and highest appreciation.
Edward Schutt
Friend
March 26, 2021
To Joan, Tommy and Edie,
My sincere condolences for the loss of Tom this week. There is a great big hole in our hearts where his humor, laughter, "squishy , ripe friut that would run down your arm when you sang and ,especially,those "sanctuary slippers" that we all had to slip on from time to time will still reside. He meant a lot to me and to Heather (she still remembers the day that he told her that she could sing with the choir and how honored she was!) and we both learned a lot from him about conducting, musicianship and expressing the spiritual meanings of the pieces we sang together. I know that God has a place for him in the heavenly choir so that Tom can show Him how to "make a joyful noise". Bless you all.

Mary Glynn and Heather Glynn Andre
Mary Glynn
Friend
March 26, 2021
Tom was a very good friend for many years and he will be greatly missed.
Richard Estes
Friend
March 26, 2021
Dear Joan,
What memories I have of Tom at Grace and Holy Trinity. His music was a very special ministry to all attending services.
Tom loved his family, his friends, his pets and Smithfield.
Grateful to have known Tom,
Marilyn Kirkpatrick
Marilyn Kirkpatrick
Friend
March 26, 2021
I will remember Tom as a dear friend, church music colleague, and mentor, at times. He was the central hub of numerous friendships that developed among his acquaintances. Tom had a delightful sense of humor. I will cherish our 27 years of friendship.
Randall McConnell
Friend
March 26, 2021
What wonderful memories I have of Tom at G&HT, leading the choir in the 80's! I am thankful for his time and talent that we all benefitted from. May you rejoice in the arms of your Savior Tom! Suzy (Lynch)(Waldo)Wilson
Suzy Wilson
Friend
March 25, 2021
Joan and family. My deepest sympathies go out to you all. I will miss Tom very much. He is my brother from another mother. I loved him like he was my brother. Even though we were not blood related he was considered family. We celebrated our birthdays together. His Birthday was one day after mine. Tom I will forever miss you and your jokes. You kept me laughing and I loved it. My heart is broken now but I know you were ready to go to be with the Lord. RIP my sweet brother/friend. Last words I said to you was" I love you Tom" which was last Sunday. So glad I got to tell you that one last time.
Joyce Franck
March 25, 2021
I am so sorry Tom - its hard to lose a parent. hugs. gayle
gayle fix
Friend
March 25, 2021
Tom we will miss you everyday. We all will help Joan!
Rest well Tom
XOXO DEB & JOE LECLAIR
Deb LeClair
Friend
March 25, 2021
Tom,
I am very sorry to hear of the death of your father. I remember his well and the musical talents he had. His obituary failed to mention his musical contribution in the funeral industry where he played a many of times for members of my family.
Michael Hufner
Friend
March 25, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Griffin family.
Carolyn Knakal
March 25, 2021
Mr. Griffin was a neighbor for several years in Holly Ridge and a well respected individual. Blessing to his family on their great loss. Bob Crummette
Bob Crummette
Neighbor
March 25, 2021
RIP Tommy----condolences to the family----Tom (Laurie) Felts
Laurie Felts
Classmate
March 25, 2021
he helped us to be able to worship twice-
Beth McClelland
Friend
March 25, 2021
Have your whole family in prayer
Celebration Church
Acquaintance
March 24, 2021
Joan and family,
My deepest condolences. Words cannot express me deepest sympathy for your loss. I loved Mr Griffin wholeheartedly. He was so sweet and kind to me the first time I met him and continued his kindness throughout the years. He was my "Cat Buddy". We understood that language of saving as many lives as we could.
When we lost Roxie, we never thought she would come back. She flew out of the trap, over Mr Griffin and Joan tried to catch her in mid-air. Thank goodness she was not able to, because she would have been all scratched up. A few years later, she shows up on the porch and has been a member of the family from that day on. Mr Griffin said that Roxie loves her Joan.
Mr Griffin will always have a place in my heart. He has always been so kind to me and my family. I will miss him dearly.
Dianna Bachan
Friend
March 24, 2021
Joan, Tom, Edie and family,
Our deepest condolences to you all. We will miss hearing all his stories when gathering on the Grace St. front porch.
Jill Bearse
Neighbor
March 24, 2021
Tom and family,
We offer our deepest condolences to you and your family in your loss of a pillar of the family. May God bless you all and guide you through your time of be-rivement.
Sincerely,
Melvin and Molly Charity
Melvin Charity
Friend
March 24, 2021
A great friend and holy soul will be missed by all but especially by me.
Deacon Stan Stefanowicz
Friend
March 24, 2021
Family and Friends,
I was a classmate of Ralph's at Smithfield High School. I remember Ralph as being very friendly, and always had
a smile on his face. If someone needed help with anything, you could always count on Ralph.
Jean Barcroft
Classmate
March 24, 2021
