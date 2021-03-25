Joan and family,

My deepest condolences. Words cannot express me deepest sympathy for your loss. I loved Mr Griffin wholeheartedly. He was so sweet and kind to me the first time I met him and continued his kindness throughout the years. He was my "Cat Buddy". We understood that language of saving as many lives as we could.

When we lost Roxie, we never thought she would come back. She flew out of the trap, over Mr Griffin and Joan tried to catch her in mid-air. Thank goodness she was not able to, because she would have been all scratched up. A few years later, she shows up on the porch and has been a member of the family from that day on. Mr Griffin said that Roxie loves her Joan.

Mr Griffin will always have a place in my heart. He has always been so kind to me and my family. I will miss him dearly.



Dianna Bachan Friend March 24, 2021