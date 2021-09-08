LOVERN, Ralph Edward "John", avid outdoorsman, master carpenter and longtime Chesterfield County resident, departed this life on September 2, 2021, doing what he loved, fishing, in Heathsville, Va. He was 69. John was the beloved husband of his high school sweetheart, Sandy Arsenault Lovern, for over 49 years. He was a great father to his two sons, Jamie Lovern and Jerrod Lovern, of Fort Worth, Texas; and a loving grandfather to Riley and Bryson. John was born in Roanoke, Va. on November 6, 1951, son of the late James Edward and Mary Lou Lovern. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dora Lee Lovern. He was a member of the Meadowbrook High School Class of 1971. John is also survived by his sister-in-law, Robin Wisner of North Chesterfield, Va.; nieces and nephews, Dawn Foster, Tina Kidwell, Dustin Arsenault, Jesse Arsenault, Lyndsey Rodriguez, Ashley Gentry, Keenan Arsenault, Emery Arsenault and Connor Arsenault; loyal friends, Art and Dorie Thurston, Kenneth and Dee Sweat, Chris and Sherri Mesco, Gloria Rose and Joe Rose (deceased) and Garland and Robin Blair; as well as 21 great-nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, at Bliley's Funeral Home, 6900 Hull Street Rd., with funeral services to follow immediately at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to Smith Point Sea Rescue, P.O. Box 662, Burgess, Va. 22432.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.