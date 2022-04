MANUEL, Ralph Wayne "Shorty", 67, of Richmond, departed this life on June 27, 2021. A viewing will be held 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021. Interment at a later date in Oakwood Cemetery.