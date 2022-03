TRIBENDIS, Ralph James, October 26, 1951 to December 5, 2021. Ralph died peacefully at home on December 5, 2021. He was born and raised in Pittston, Pa. Soon after graduating from college, he moved to the Richmond area, which he called home the remainder of his life. Ralph had a 45-year career in Commercial TPA, Brokerage and Claims Sales. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Ginny Cline; his son, Mark Tribendis (Brittany); and his daughter, Kathryn Chase (Mark); as well as four grandchildren, Chase, Trice, Carson and Hadley. Ralph was an avid golfer! He made his first hole-in-one on August 24, 2021 at his home course, Royal New Kent Golf Club. Ralph was a dog person and loved being a Corgi dad to Tutti and Scooter. Ralph was such a kind, caring, happy and loving man. He will be greatly missed by all. Go, Yankees!



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.