Ramona Sharpe Thompson
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
THOMPSON, Ramona Sharpe, 69, was born in Martinsville, Va. She graduated from Fieldale-Collinsville High School in 1970. Upon her move to Richmond in '83, she continued her love of travel. She was an avid reader, loved gardening, sewing and painting/drawing. Ramona was preceded in death by her mother, Opal Price; father, Leonard Sharpe; brothers, Larry and Gayle; and sisters, Sandra and Betty Ann. She is survived by her wonderful son, Marcus; daughter-in-law, Caroline; and her only grandchild, Autumn. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and friend to many. She loved her family the most!
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 5 to Apr. 13, 2022.
