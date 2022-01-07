Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ramona Keyes "Shorty Girl" Winfree
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
2100 Fairmount Avenue
Richmond, VA
WINFREE, Ramona Keyes "Shorty Girl", departed this life on December 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Uriel J. Winfree Sr. "Fuzzy." She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Uriel J. Winfree Jr., Valassie W. Walters and Denzel Winfree (Jeanette); several grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Alline and Barbara Winfree; several nieces, nephews, among them devoted, Dr. Laurie Johnson-Brown and Jill Jones; cousins, other relatives and many friends. Services are private.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Chiles Funeral Home
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results