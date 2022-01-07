WINFREE, Ramona Keyes "Shorty Girl", departed this life on December 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Uriel J. Winfree Sr. "Fuzzy." She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Uriel J. Winfree Jr., Valassie W. Walters and Denzel Winfree (Jeanette); several grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Alline and Barbara Winfree; several nieces, nephews, among them devoted, Dr. Laurie Johnson-Brown and Jill Jones; cousins, other relatives and many friends. Services are private.