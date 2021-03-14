BERNHARD, Rand,



73, passed away at home on February, 26, 2021. He was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, but spent most of his life in Richmond, Virginia. Rand was preceded in death by his parents, Wilhelm Karl and Katherine Rand Bernhard; his sister, Katherine Bernhard Boney; and a special uncle, Alfred Henry Bernhard. Rand is survived by his beloved wife, Susan Buckley Bernhard. He is also survived by a brother, Wilhelm Karl Bernhard Jr. (Alice); daughters, Lea Bernhard Lee (Tommy) and Elizabeth Bernhard Pence (Roy); devoted stepchildren, Andrew Porter Snider (Lisa) and Lindsey Shay Snider (Randy); and six grandchildren, Brody, Charlotte, Stuart, Olivia, Ellie and Nick. Other survivors include numerous extended family members.



Rand proudly served in the army during the Vietnam era and more recently, was a member of the American Legion post 354, where he had many friends. Rand graduated from Fork Union Military Academy, Campbell University and earned an M.A. in Education and Human Development from George Washington University. Most of his career was spent at Philip Morris USA, but he also enjoyed substitute teaching, often working with children with special needs.



Rand has been described as quiet and witty with the adults, but he could be silly, funny and patient with the grandchildren, whether searching for painted rocks, putting a toy together, or enjoying many tea parties. He loved music, the beach, politics, grilling and puttering around the yard and garage; mostly, he dearly loved the close-knit, blended family he and Susan shared. We love and miss him very much.



Services at Bliley's were private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.