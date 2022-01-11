Menu
Randall Lee Banton
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA
BANTON, Randall Lee, age 65, of Ashland, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Randy was born July 24, 1956. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Dorothy Banton. He is survived by his siblings, Larry Banton, Barry Banton (Beth), Rob Banton and Donna Banton Lake (Gee). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Randy, also playfully known as "Rock," was a lover of life. He was an instant friend to everyone that met him. He loved football, everything Steelers, Jack Lambert, etc. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Woodland Cemetery in Ashland, Va. Lyn Harding, chaplain for Hospice of Virginia, will be officiating the service with Nelsen Funeral Home of Ashland handling the arrangements.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Woodland Cemetery
Ashland, VA
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland.
Rob and Donna - So very sorry to hear of Randy's passing. Wishing you God's peace, and blessings for your entire family.
Mary Kathryn Severin
January 13, 2022
