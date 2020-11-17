NEWBILLE, Randolph L., 65, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on November 14, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at New Morning Star Baptist Church cemetery, 368 Greenbriar Rd., Walkerton, Va. 23177 (King & Queen County).
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2020.