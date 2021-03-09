MOORE, Randolph Lee Jr., known by most as simply Junior, died unexpectedly at his home in Sandston March 3, 2021. He was 45 years old. Junior was born in Richmond, Va. on March 31, 1975 and is survived by his parents, Randolph L. Moore Sr. (Pop), Sharon G. Moore (Mom) and Karen K. Moore (Ma); his sisters, Jennifer Moore (Troy), DeeDee Gregory (Barnard) and Candice Kennedy (Robert). He is also survived by his "babies," which he loved dearly, Miranda I. Moore, Randolph L. Moore III (Tre') and Leah "Meadow" Wiggins; along with their mom, Tami Thomas Moore. He was a proud uncle to his many nieces and nephews; as well as a special nephew to his "Auntie" Melissa A. DeLue, who will hold a special place in their hearts for years to come.



A funeral service following the COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia will be held at Affinity Funeral Service, located 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294 on March 9, 2021 at 6 p.m. Family and friends are welcome.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2021.