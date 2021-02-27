SMITH, Randolph H., age 68, started exploring heaven on Tuesday, February 14, 2021, after passing away peacefully at St. Francis Hospital in Chesterfield. He was born February 21, 1952, in McLean, Va., to Norman and Eleanor (Mellichamp Mills) Smith. He was a 1970 graduate of Fork Union Military Academy and married Barbara (Widman) Smith on June 23, 1979, in Williamsburg, Va. Randy was an avid VCU basketball fan and a faithful member of The Chapel. He was not only a loving husband and a remarkable father to his sons, he was a father figure to many who never knew the love of a father and was the epitome of what such an intrinsic love looks like. He was a hero to his sons, a faithful friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing him and a servant of all. His love for his family and his passion for God were the hallmarks of his life and the legacy that he leaves behind. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his sons, Justin (Jennafer) Smith, Asher (Abby) Smith and Andrew Smith; four grandchildren, Moriah, Coen, Dylan and Elyse; a sister, Amy Smith; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 1, 2 p.m. at The Chapel, 3505 Old Hundred Road, S. Midlothian, Va. 23112. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Randy's honor to Richmond International House of Prayer and MAPS Global, Crisis Response International or A Place of Miracles Cafe.



2 Timothy 4:7



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2021.