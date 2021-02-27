SMITH, Randolph H., age 68, started exploring heaven on Tuesday, February 14, 2021, after passing away peacefully at St. Francis Hospital in Chesterfield. He was born February 21, 1952, in McLean, Va., to Norman and Eleanor (Mellichamp Mills) Smith. He was a 1970 graduate of Fork Union Military Academy and married Barbara (Widman) Smith on June 23, 1979, in Williamsburg, Va. Randy was an avid VCU basketball fan and a faithful member of The Chapel. He was not only a loving husband and a remarkable father to his sons, he was a father figure to many who never knew the love of a father and was the epitome of what such an intrinsic love looks like. He was a hero to his sons, a faithful friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing him and a servant of all. His love for his family and his passion for God were the hallmarks of his life and the legacy that he leaves behind. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his sons, Justin (Jennafer) Smith, Asher (Abby) Smith and Andrew Smith; four grandchildren, Moriah, Coen, Dylan and Elyse; a sister, Amy Smith; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 1, 2 p.m. at The Chapel, 3505 Old Hundred Road, S. Midlothian, Va. 23112. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Randy's honor to Richmond International House of Prayer and MAPS Global, Crisis Response International or A Place of Miracles Cafe.
2 Timothy 4:7
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2021.
Randy
Was a follower of Jesus Christ who lived his life in service to others through encouragement and Love. Randy loved Life and we Pray for Barbara and there children. He will always have a Special place in our heart. We look forward to seeing him in Eternity!!!
Earl and Kathy Allen
March 14, 2021
We were so sorry to hear the news, Barb and Justin. We have such good memories of your family from our early days at VCA and your happy and confident husband/dad was a regular part of the memories of your family. We know you will miss him dearly. Blessings.
Rebekah and Chris DeRoco
March 2, 2021
May the God of all comfort be ever close to you and your family, Barb. I will always remember our times in fellowship years ago and how he helped Rusty & countless others. Randy was a strong tower of support and his love of those that God put in his path is hard to put in mere words. Prayers for you all!
Joan Squires
March 2, 2021
My prayers are with you, Barb. What a wonderful guy Randy was. He lives on in our hearts & in all the love he so generously poured out to all of us. You guys were such a sweet & loving couple, and I´m so glad we shared time in fellowship years ago as well as when our boys were at Heritage Christian Academy together. Thank you both for all the love & care you gave each of us.
Susan Dias Snead
March 1, 2021
We're so sorry for your loss. Randy was a faithful friend for many years, and we're so thankful we had a season in Freedom Group in 2019 to have more fellowship together. We will never forget his faith-filled prayers for our family when visiting our home. We will miss him greatly. Karen and Alan
Karen Denison
March 1, 2021
Randy was a special soul. He was funny and caring and always willing to share another story or two! His family was his passion, and the Lord was his purpose. I was blessed to have worked with him for many years and count him as a dear friend. You will be missed!
Brenda Hunter
February 28, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Randy at Miller Morton Company on Hamilton Street. He joined the company approximately one year after me. We both worked in Purchasing before later working for the parent company A. H. Robins. Randy was a great friend and we often had lunch together after retirement. He loved his God and he will be sorely missed. My thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.
Dave Fore
February 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Trevor Ballif
February 28, 2021
Cousin Randy was 7 years younger than I am. I only knew him as a little kid before I left for college, got married and moved to the West Coast.
I finally reconnected when his mother, Aunt Melli, passed away just such a short time ago. I am overwhelmed with sadness that I was not able to visit him and meet his wonderful family, especially Barbara.
My prayers go to all who loved and miss Randy terribly.
Linda Hunt Thom
February 28, 2021
What a beautiful tribute to Randy. I had the distinct pleasure of getting to spend time with your dad at a couple of events with Justin, and I found him to be delightful, funny, intelligent, Godly, and a heck of a good storyteller that kept me in stitches. Those stories were mostly tales of your and your brothers´ adventures. He will be missed here on earth but I bet he´s telling some of those tales to his Heavenly Father. Peace be unto you and your family.
Sherrie Carter
February 28, 2021
Barb and family, Randy will be dearly missed. I´m so very sorry. Keeping all of you in our thoughts and prayers
Joy Elliott
February 27, 2021
We will forever miss seeing, visiting, cheering and singing the National Anthem with Randy at the VCU Basketball games.
My you find comfort knowing we are praying for the family.
Charles and Christine Peyton
February 27, 2021
To Barbara & Family: So sorry for your loss. I worked with Randy at A H Robins for many years. He will be missed on our "Rockin' Robins Retirees" planning committee.
Juanita B. Leatherberry
February 27, 2021
Randy was a true gentleman and person who cared for his family, friends and coworkers. It was an honor to have worked with him. One of the good guys who will be greatly missed.
Tom Scanniello
February 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss here on earth... Heaven has gained an Angel who will be watching over you. He was a good man