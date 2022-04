MARKS, Randy L., 54, entered eternal rest on Friday, June 4, 2021. Funeral service will be on June 25, 2021 at 3 p.m. Remains entrusted to Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. Flowers and donations can be sent to Affinity Funeral Service.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.