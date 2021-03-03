WILEY, Randy Richard, Sr., 66, a lifelong resident of Freeman, Va., passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021. One of three sons born to John Thomas and Fannie Clary Wiley, Randy was a U.S. Army veteran, a proud farmer and a member of American Legion Post 141. He was a retired mechanic and truck driver, most recently working for Powell Wood Products for 11 years. He will be remembered most as a loving and devoted family man. Randy is survived by his wife of 45 years, Judith Ann Wiley; children, Kimberly Moody (Tommy), Bessie Moore (Douglas), Randy Wiley Jr. (Amy) and Virginia Speer (Sean); grandchildren, Elizabeth, Richard and Riley Moody, Anna, Taylor and Ashley Moore and Bella Speer; a great-grandchild on the way; brothers, Danny Wiley (Karen) and Terry Wiley (Cathy); an aunt, Edith Powell; several nieces and nephews; as well as his beloved dogs, Elsa and Belle. A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Reedy Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Freeman, Va. 23856. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Reedy Creek Cemetery Fund, 700 Reedy Creek Road, Freeman, Va. 23856 or the CDLS Foundation at www.cdlsusa.org
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2021.