HARTRIDGE, Rashad Akie, Sr., 37, of Richmond, departed this life August 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Corey Willis. He leaves cherished memories to his wife, Andrea Wilson Hartridge; son, Rashad Hartridge Jr.; daughter, Ti'Amore' Hartridge; mother, Tonyette H. Robinson; sister, Delacia Hartridge; brother, Charles Hartridge Sr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held Friday, September 10, 2021, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life 10 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 in the March Chapel, with livestreaming. Interment private.