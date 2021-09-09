Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Rashad Akie Hartridge Sr.
1984 - 2021
BORN
1984
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
HARTRIDGE, Rashad Akie, Sr., 37, of Richmond, departed this life August 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Corey Willis. He leaves cherished memories to his wife, Andrea Wilson Hartridge; son, Rashad Hartridge Jr.; daughter, Ti'Amore' Hartridge; mother, Tonyette H. Robinson; sister, Delacia Hartridge; brother, Charles Hartridge Sr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held Friday, September 10, 2021, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life 10 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 in the March Chapel, with livestreaming. Interment private.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Sep
11
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathies to the family. I'm glad I had the pleasure of meeting you. May God bless your soul.
Michelle Stokes
September 10, 2021
Love you forever!
RiRi
September 10, 2021
Rip cuzo...love u...fly high baby
Wake family
Family
September 10, 2021
