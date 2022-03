JONES, Ray C., Jr., of Petersburg, Va., formerly of Charles City, Va., went home to be with his Lord on December 10, 2021. He was born on November 8, 1972 to his parents, the late Ray C. Jones Sr. and the late Shirley Adkins. Ray is survived by his father, Fred M. Adkins; and his brother, Brock Adkins.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2021.