WOODLIEF, Dr. Ray Marshall, 84, of King and Queen, Va. passed away January 7, 2022.
Ray was a Navy veteran, where he also served as a physician. He retired as a radiologist from McGuire Veterans Hospital. Ray's passion was being a family man and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dr. Ann Woodlief; two daughters, Lynalise Woodlief and Blaze Woodlief; five grandchildren, Skylar Roebuck, Toliver Roebuck, Josephine Roebuck, Tracy Woodlief, Skye Woodlief. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.