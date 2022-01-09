Menu
Dr. Ray Marshall Woodlief
FUNERAL HOME
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA
WOODLIEF, Dr. Ray Marshall, 84, of King and Queen, Va. passed away January 7, 2022.

Ray was a Navy veteran, where he also served as a physician. He retired as a radiologist from McGuire Veterans Hospital. Ray's passion was being a family man and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dr. Ann Woodlief; two daughters, Lynalise Woodlief and Blaze Woodlief; five grandchildren, Skylar Roebuck, Toliver Roebuck, Josephine Roebuck, Tracy Woodlief, Skye Woodlief. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Vincent Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
OUR SYMPATHIES TO ANN AND FAMILY.
LESTER AND LORA TANNER
Friend
January 13, 2022
SharonRussell&KevinHeffernan
January 9, 2022
Ann, we are with you as you work your way through this sorrowful loss. Ray was a kind, gentle, and remarkable Man. As a Veteran, I deeply appreciate the countless Veterans he helped heal at the VA hospital. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and Lynalise and Blaze.
Sherry and Tom Ariail
January 9, 2022
