Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Raymond A. Hayden
HAYDEN, Raymond A., 61, of Henrico, departed this life November 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbert Patron Sr. He is survived by his wife, Andrea Hayden; mother, Doris H. Patron; children, Raymond and Patricia James and Alexandrea and Gabriel Hayden; siblings, Wayne Hayden, Wilnette Patron, Doris Bennett (Michael) and Jerome, Cheryl, Renata and Raymond Johnson; five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. Services will be private. Please omit flowers.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA 23223
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.