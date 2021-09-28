BENNINGTON, Raymond Blanco, Jr., "R.B.," passed away on September 24, 2021 in Richmond, Va. He was born July 24, 1932 in Clifton Forge, Va. and was the son of the late Evelyn Wright Bennington and Raymond Blanco Bennington.



R.B. graduated from Central High School and then attended American Military Academy. R.B., who never met a stranger and brought tremendous knowledge, influence and humor to any conversation, found his career in sales as owner of Bennington Sales Company for over 45 years. His love for fellowship and business came together in many ways, such as the infamous "250" breakfast club meetings and his membership with the West Richmond Business Association. As a member of the Order of Elks, Hungary Creek Pool Association and West End Manor Association, he was able to support and celebrate his community. His love to travel took him all over the United States, as well as other countries and he was a member of the Traveler Protective Association. He was a dedicated member of Centenary United Methodist Church.



He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Connie (Fliess) Bennington; daughter, Tracy (Bennington) Nannery; grandchildren, Colin and Madison Nannery (Madi); and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Constance Paige Bennington.



A memorial service will be held Friday, October 1, at 11 a.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made directly to Centenary United Methodist Church, 411 East Grace St., Richmond, Va. 23219.



"Raymond, R.B., dad, Papa, Mr. B. and Sparkplug" will forever be remembered. His sense of humor, quick wit and an ability to relate to and make each person feel special left an impression on all who met him and this world.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 28, 2021.