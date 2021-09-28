BENNINGTON, Raymond Blanco, Jr., "R.B.," passed away on September 24, 2021 in Richmond, Va. He was born July 24, 1932 in Clifton Forge, Va. and was the son of the late Evelyn Wright Bennington and Raymond Blanco Bennington.
R.B. graduated from Central High School and then attended American Military Academy. R.B., who never met a stranger and brought tremendous knowledge, influence and humor to any conversation, found his career in sales as owner of Bennington Sales Company for over 45 years. His love for fellowship and business came together in many ways, such as the infamous "250" breakfast club meetings and his membership with the West Richmond Business Association. As a member of the Order of Elks, Hungary Creek Pool Association and West End Manor Association, he was able to support and celebrate his community. His love to travel took him all over the United States, as well as other countries and he was a member of the Traveler Protective Association. He was a dedicated member of Centenary United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Connie (Fliess) Bennington; daughter, Tracy (Bennington) Nannery; grandchildren, Colin and Madison Nannery (Madi); and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Constance Paige Bennington.
A memorial service will be held Friday, October 1, at 11 a.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made directly to Centenary United Methodist Church, 411 East Grace St., Richmond, Va. 23219.
"Raymond, R.B., dad, Papa, Mr. B. and Sparkplug" will forever be remembered. His sense of humor, quick wit and an ability to relate to and make each person feel special left an impression on all who met him and this world.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 28, 2021.
Dear Connie, I am so saddened by the loss of your husband, R.B. He was always someone who could elicit a smile or laugh from me & Katie & Sam. Such a dear fellow. He will be missed by family, friends & I am certain, by anyone who was fortunate enough to have crossed his path in this life. Love, Jennine & family.
Jennine Kinzer
Friend
October 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy at the loss of someone so loved. May God watch over you and comfort you in his graces.
Terry Nighan
Other
September 30, 2021
L. Terry Nighan
September 30, 2021
Connie, Tracy and Family,
So saddened to read about RB's passing. I smile when I think about all the West End Manor times we shared. Please know I send my sincerest sympathies. A good man's name will never be forgotten!
Marcia P Bernstein
September 30, 2021
Connie and family please accept our sympathy at your loss. He will be missed and his visits to Edith were very special. Much love to all.