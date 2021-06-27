BLANTON, Raymond "Carlyle," Staff Sergeant, U.S. Army, 19, a casualty of WWII. "Carlyle" to his family, was born in Richmond, Va. on April 21, 1925 He was the seventh of eight children born to George Wilbur Blanton and his wife, Ruby Beatrice Hall. George descended from the Blantons of early Caroline County. Ruby was an eighth generation direct descendant of French Huguenots, who arrived in Jamestown and founded Manakin Town in Powhatan County, Va.
Carlyle's late siblings were Marion Chandler, Louise Fortune, Dorothy Peaco Gunn, Janet Burrows, Mildred Smith, Shirley Chimento Apperson and George Blanton Jr. "Junior." He is survived by many nieces, nephews and their descendants.
As a child, Carlyle attended church with his family and later joined with his girlfriend, Jeanne Murphy in attending St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Richmond.
Carlyle's first entry into military service was the Virginia Militia (the precursor to the Virginia National Guard). He registered for the draft on April 21, 1943 at age 18 and entered the Army on August 4, 1943. His basic training was at Camp Gruber, Okla. in the 42nd Infantry "Rainbow" Division, Company C, where he rose to Sergeant. He completed Advanced Infantry Training at Fort Meade, Md., where he was promoted to Staff Sergeant. He shipped out in August 1944, with his first landing in England. Aboard ship, he was baptized as a Catholic. By October 1944 he was assigned to Co. C, 1st Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment, 9th Infantry Division.
The Americans made such rapid advances through France and Belgium that at times they were slowed by their own generals out of fear of overstretching their supply lines. But, as Carlyle's unit entered Germany, they became engaged with Nazi forces in the Hurtgen Forest. They were subjected to intensive fire and on October 14, 1944, he was listed as missing in action. Searches did not recover his remains. On April 21, 1925, his family was notified by the Army that he was declared dead. In 1951, he was noted as non-recoverable.
For 77 years, his memory was preserved by his family through his mother's Gold Star Mother ring, letters, photos, stories and awards (Sharp Shooter and Combat Infantryman badges, Bronze Star, and Purple Heart medals). Extensive research and documentation at home and abroad, along with advancements in DNA analysis yielded the identity of his remains in 2020. Carlyle will be laid to rest with Full Military Honors, close to his parents and among other family, with the proper funeral they had wished for him to have.
Remains rest at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va., where public visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 300 N. Sheppard St., followed by a Full Military Burial at Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury Street.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a charity of your choice
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.