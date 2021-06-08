Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Raymond Lee Cawthon
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
CAWTHON, Raymond Lee, 77, of Manakin-Sabot, made his way home to his Heavenly Father on June 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Murriel Cawthon; and sister, Janet Anderson. He is survived by his daughter, Heather Cawthon Deane; son-in-law, Allen Deane; two beloved grandchildren, Caleigh and Jordan Deane; sister, Joan Cawthon; brother, Karl Utley; and numerous other loving extended family members. Raymond was an avid and talented trumpet player, solidifying his lifelong love of music during his years playing in the John Marshall High School Cadet Corps. He was passionate about playing in the John Marshall Alumni Band and enjoyed always having a building project in progress. First and foremost, he was a loving and devoted father, brother, husband and grandfather. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, June 10 at Second Baptist Church, 9614 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23229, with the family to receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Second Baptist Church
9614 River Road, Richmond, VA
Jun
11
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Second Baptist Church
9614 River Road, Richmond, VA
Jun
11
Entombment
Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
My condolences to Ray's family. Ray and I worked together at Signet Bank many years ago. Ray was a fine man ,respected by his peers, a very talented software analyst and a great coworker. I remember his smile..such a gentleman.
SHIRLEY EDWARDS
Work
June 13, 2021
A great trumpet player. Will be missed by TJ & JM Bands Always positive. Always smiled
Bob Hawthorne lt col usaf retired
June 13, 2021
I met Ray when I was a new John Marshall student and band recruit in 1960. He was nice, a rarity that first year. Everyone should hear his "Carnival of Venice" from the 1961 Spring Concert. Our paths crossed occasionally in the next half century in the business systems industry and I was tickled when he joined the Alumni Band. I got lots of friends to come hear him. One brought a picture from a High School prom. Ray asked, " Did you go to the prom?" The girl replied, "I was your date." Priceless!
Robin Lapsley
School
June 12, 2021
I loved it when Ray played a solo trumpet part with the Henrico Concert Band. He played so beautifully with more heart and ease than anyone else in the band. I have missed hearing him play since he stopped due to illness. There is no other trumpet player in that band who could create the quality sound that he did. He seemed like such a lovely, gentle man. His passing is a huge loss in many ways. He left a big hole in the Henrico Concert Band trumpet section.
Debbie Bowie
June 10, 2021
Sending our most sincere condolences!
Michael & Wendy Martin
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results