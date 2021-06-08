I loved it when Ray played a solo trumpet part with the Henrico Concert Band. He played so beautifully with more heart and ease than anyone else in the band. I have missed hearing him play since he stopped due to illness. There is no other trumpet player in that band who could create the quality sound that he did. He seemed like such a lovely, gentle man. His passing is a huge loss in many ways. He left a big hole in the Henrico Concert Band trumpet section.

Debbie Bowie June 10, 2021