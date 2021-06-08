CAWTHON, Raymond Lee, 77, of Manakin-Sabot, made his way home to his Heavenly Father on June 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Murriel Cawthon; and sister, Janet Anderson. He is survived by his daughter, Heather Cawthon Deane; son-in-law, Allen Deane; two beloved grandchildren, Caleigh and Jordan Deane; sister, Joan Cawthon; brother, Karl Utley; and numerous other loving extended family members. Raymond was an avid and talented trumpet player, solidifying his lifelong love of music during his years playing in the John Marshall High School Cadet Corps. He was passionate about playing in the John Marshall Alumni Band and enjoyed always having a building project in progress. First and foremost, he was a loving and devoted father, brother, husband and grandfather. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, June 10 at Second Baptist Church, 9614 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23229, with the family to receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 8, 2021.