CLATWORTHY, Raymond Jack, III, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 19, 2021, surrounded by his wife and family. He was 77. Ray was born January 6, 1944, in St. Louis, Mis., son of the late Raymond Jack Clatworthy Jr. and Mildred Clatworthy Evinrude. Ray grew up in Milwaukee, Wis., where he was a standout athlete in football and wrestling. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy and took his commission as an officer in the USMC, where he flew the F4 Phantom, the fastest jet at that time. Upon completing his service to our nation, he was a prolific entrepreneur who opened five restaurants, developed real estate, owned two Christian radio stations and created a credit card that benefited Food for the Hungry. He raised his family in Dover, Del., where he actively served his community through his church and several community boards. His faith in Christ was the center of his life, and as such one of his favorite ways to serve was teaching the Bible in church and in prisons with Prison Fellowship, sharing a weekly message of hope for over a decade. As a patriot, he ran for United States Senate in Delaware twice against a gentleman for whose name we are at a loss. He treasured family gatherings at their cottage on the Sassafras River off the Chesapeake Bay. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy Clatworthy; his son, John Clatworthy (Stephanie) of Hockessin, Del.; his daughter, Molly Shepherd (Wes) of Richmond, Va.; and his son, Michael Clatworthy (Meredith) of Boston, Mass. He is also survived by his brother, Jay Clatworthy (Sarah) of Pinehurst, N.C.; and seven grandchildren. In addition to his parents; he is now reunited with his grandson, Jackson Shepherd. A memorial service will occur on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 1 p.m. at West End Assembly of God, Richmond, Va. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions to Prison Fellowship at 1-800-206-9764, or the Jackson Wesley Shepherd Memorial Fund at West End Assembly of God Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.