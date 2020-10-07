STEWART, Raymond Craig, 78, of Charles City, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was predeceased in death by his wife, Zoia Ann Stewart "Sugar Babe"; and his parents, Billy and Marjorie Stewart. He is survived by his daughter, Trisha Wynn and husband, Jeff; son, Reginald Stewart and wife, Robin; grandchildren, Keenan Wynn, Shanna Stewart, Elizabeth Spencer (Mitchell) and Zachary Boykin (Megan); and great-grandson, Cameron Spencer; and great-granddaughter, Sienna Stewart. He is also survived by a special and loving brother, Jerry Stewart (Shelia); a host of nieces and nephews, many friends; and three special pals, Dave Sakiewicz "Cabbage Head," Lester Adkins "Chico" and Alvin Jones "Driver." Craig was retired from E.R. Carpenter and was a loyal and dedicated member of the Chickahominy Indian Tribe, Eastern Division. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Samaria Baptist Church; everyone attending is encouraged to bring a lawn chair. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Chickahominy Indian Tribe, Eastern Division (CIED), 2895 Mount Pleasant Road, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2020.