DOBYNS, Raymond Edward, Jr., 95, passed away at his home in Monaskon on December 16, 2021. Born August 7, 1926, he was the son of the late Raymond Edward Dobyns Sr. and Jennie Mae Towles Dobyns of Monaskon. He attended local schools as a young boy and later, graduated from Fork Union Military Academy in Fork Union, Virginia. Raymond completed high school during World War ll and immediately entered the Navy and served as Hospital Apprentice First Class. He was discharged in July 1946. Raymond entered the University of Tennessee and majored in Business Administration. He was inducted into Delta Sigma Pi, a professional business fraternity, in 1949. After graduation, Mr. Dobyns was employed by the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Taxation. He worked there for 40 years, retiring in August 1991. He ended his career as Assistant State Tax Commissioner. Mr. Dobyns continued to live in Richmond a number of years after retirement. He then moved back to Monaskon and built a house on family property next to his birthplace. As a child, he was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and he joined Bethel a second time after returning home. While in Richmond, he and his wife, Jane Morris Dobyns, were members of Westhampton United Methodist Church. They were active in their church and in many other areas of the community. In later years, Mr. Dobyns was an avid golfer and throughout his life, he was a boating enthusiast.



Jane Morris Dobyns predeceased her husband. Raymond's sister, Lorena Dobyns Conner, also predeceased him. He is survived by a niece, Anita Conner Tadlock and her husband, Norman Edward Tadlock. He is also survived by two great-nieces, Stephanie Tadlock Senserini and Elizabeth Conner Tadlock Farabaugh; two great-nephews, Edward Scott Tadlock and Stephen Dobyns Tadlock, their spouses; and nine great-great nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors at 75 Bluffield Lane, Monaskon, the childhood home of Mr. Dobyns, on Wednesday, December 22 from 2 until 4 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Bethel United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 23. Pallbearers will be Edward Scott Tadlock, Stephen Dobyns Tadlock, Conner Edward Sun-Ning Tadlock, Christopher Scott Farabaugh, Dandridge Carter Towles and David A. Earl. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cemetery Fund of Bethel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 118, Lively, Virginia 22507.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 21, 2021.