FOSTER, Raymond L., Jr., of Quinton, Va., went home to be with his Lord Savior on September 11, 2021 at age 89 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his wives, Lillie E. Foster and Barbara C. Foster; parents, Raymond L. Foster Sr. and Rose V. Brehm; and sister, Hilda Sledd Tignor. He is survived by his children, Steven R. Foster (Lisa), Colleen F. Belvin (Wayne), Craig Cooley (Bev) and Donna Roques (Emile); grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was PawPaw to Robert, Rachel and Joel Foster, Sam and Ben Belvin and Ian Bogdan. Ray joined the U.S. Navy for four years after finishing at Randolph Henry High School and retired as Chief Master Sargent after 37 years with the Va. Air National Guard. He loved God, family, country and working on his tree farm. His interests included bible study, gardening, hunting and spoiling his grandchildren. Ray was a former member of Ray of Hope Church and an active deacon at Black Creek Baptist Church where he taught his beloved Sunday School class for 13 years. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Black Creek Baptist Church, 6829 McClellan Rd., with internment to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, 30 W. Gude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, Md. 20850. He always ended grace with Deuteronomy 6:5. And they all said Amen!



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.