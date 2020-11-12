JONES, Deacon Raymond, Sr., 87, of Henrico, received his wings Monday, November 9, 2020. He leaves cherished memories to a loving and devoted wife, Carolyn Jones; one daughter, three sons, 10 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Homes, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. James Baptist Church, 2169 New Market Road. Interment Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2020.