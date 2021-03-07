Menu
Raymond E. Strang
Thomas Dale High School
STRANG, Raymond E., 69, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Arabella Jordan Strang. He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria Strang; daughter, Angela Strang; sisters, Jane Putnam of Montana, Mary Massey of Lynchburg; brother, James Strang of Chesterfield; and numerous nieces and nephews. After graduating from Thomas Dale High School, he served his country in the U.S. Army. He was owner of R.E. Strang Heating and Air for over 30 years. Raymond truly enjoyed his work and faithful customers. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Family will receive friends Tuesday, March 9, 1 to 2 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. His funeral ceremony will be held immediately after at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Mar
9
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Mar
9
Interment
Sunset Memorial Park
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Gloria, Please know that my sympathies are with you. Raymond was a good man. I am out of state, otherwise, I would attend his funeral. Call if you need anything.
herbert gill
March 9, 2021
We met Raymond many years ago as a customer and became friends of Raymond, Gloria and Angie soon after. Raymond always responded to our Heating & Air needs. Our deepest sympathies are with Gloria and Angie at their untimely loss.
Diane & Jimmy Goodman
Friend
March 7, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
March 7, 2021
