STRANG, Raymond E., 69, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Arabella Jordan Strang. He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria Strang; daughter, Angela Strang; sisters, Jane Putnam of Montana, Mary Massey of Lynchburg; brother, James Strang of Chesterfield; and numerous nieces and nephews. After graduating from Thomas Dale High School, he served his country in the U.S. Army. He was owner of R.E. Strang Heating and Air for over 30 years. Raymond truly enjoyed his work and faithful customers. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Family will receive friends Tuesday, March 9, 1 to 2 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. His funeral ceremony will be held immediately after at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.