Richmond Times-Dispatch
Raymond Bernard West Jr.
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA
WEST, Raymond Bernard, Jr., passed on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Hall West; his parents, Mildred and Raymond West Sr.; and brother, Norman West. He is survived by his children, Conde (Robbie) Schwartz, Betty (Ronnie) Epps, Donald "Pete" (Charmaine) West and John (Lisa) West; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; sister, Mildred Turner; and brother, Doug West. Bernard was a founding member of the Farrington Volunteer Fire Company in Hanover, Virginia, where he served many years. He was also a member of the Farrington Ruritan Club. He retired from Stromburg Sheet Metal and as a member of Local Union 100. He was a dedicated father and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Anyone that knew him respected him for his honesty and directness. Service will be graveside at Winn's Baptist Church, 12320 Winn's Church Rd., Glen Allen, Va., on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 10 a.m. At his request, casual attire is requested. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Farrington Ruritan Scholarship Fund for vocational education, 14195 Hollows Dr., Montpelier, Va. 23192. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at NelsenAshland.com for the West family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Winn's Baptist Church
12320 Winn's Church Rd., Glen Allen, VA
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
May God Bless your family.
Norman L. West
Family
October 4, 2021
