FINK, Reagan Danielle, "ReaRea," "Sweet Reagan," "Nibby," age 16, of Moseley, Va., took the Lord's hand when she heard Him call on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ronald and Janet Fink; grandmother, Jean Wirt. She is survived by her parents, Brian and Theresa Fink; sister, Kendyl; brother, Dakota; grandfather, Pat Wirt "Pops"; uncle, Mark (Dani) Fink; cousins, Michael, Cameron and Blayne; aunt, Lynne (Steve) Labott; cousins, Hunter and Tucker; aunt, Heather (Jeff) Farnsworth; cousins, Emiley and Joshua.
Born December 21, 2004, Reagan was a healthy twin. From day one, she was by her brother's side, though it often meant a sneaky attempt to get him in trouble. She looked up to her older sister by mimicking her humor and attitude.
At the age of six, Reagan experienced a brain injury that changed many things about her life, but one thing it did not change was her personality. She remained sassy, spunky, silly and oh so sweet. If you were lucky enough to meet her, you could understand why she was known as "Sweet Reagan" by many family members and friends.
She attended Cosby High School as a freshman and was one of the founding students of Nest Academy RVA. Reagan was an excellent student. She enjoyed learning, but mostly enjoyed the social aspect of school. She was great at helping others feel included and bringing laughter to the classroom.
Reagan had a special appreciation for life. She loved her dog, Ruger, especially when he would get on her bed and cuddle with her or lick her face. When the weather was just right, she loved to go for walks around the neighborhood. Music was a big part of her life. Start singing and Reagan would light up and smile a kind of smile that took over her whole face. Music thrilled her and she let it move her from the inside out.
Reagan was also an athlete, playing on her middle school Unified Basketball team and completing eight marathons with Inclusive Racing. She was so proud of her medals that she displayed them in her room alongside photos of something else she was very proud of—her family.
But one of the most memorable things about Reagan was her sense of humor. She never tired of a good joke, listening to gossip or talking about boy cooties. Even on her worst day, if someone farted or burped, she'd burst out laughing. And when Reagan started laughing, you couldn't help but laugh with her; she had the type of laughter that could make your stress just disappear.
Whether it was at school, a therapy session or just around the neighborhood, Reagan made friends and connected with others. Wherever she went, people were drawn to her. She was full of joy with a contagious smile that she sometimes made nearly impossible to capture on camera.
Reagan loved Jesus and she knew He loved her. She fought hard with bravery and faith through every trial that came her way.
Family and friends will be received for a celebration of her life at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Parkway Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to nestacademyrva.org
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.