We don´t know each other but seeing the picture of your sweet baby girl caught my eye and attention. I´m so sorry for your loss. Reagan must have been very special for God to have called her home. You much be very special parents to have been blessed to have this beautiful young lady in your life and to be trusted with her care. Find peace and rest in our Lords arms. God bless you all.

Vanessa Arrington Other June 13, 2021