Reagan Danielle Fink
2004 - 2021
BORN
2004
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
FINK, Reagan Danielle, "ReaRea," "Sweet Reagan," "Nibby," age 16, of Moseley, Va., took the Lord's hand when she heard Him call on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ronald and Janet Fink; grandmother, Jean Wirt. She is survived by her parents, Brian and Theresa Fink; sister, Kendyl; brother, Dakota; grandfather, Pat Wirt "Pops"; uncle, Mark (Dani) Fink; cousins, Michael, Cameron and Blayne; aunt, Lynne (Steve) Labott; cousins, Hunter and Tucker; aunt, Heather (Jeff) Farnsworth; cousins, Emiley and Joshua.

Born December 21, 2004, Reagan was a healthy twin. From day one, she was by her brother's side, though it often meant a sneaky attempt to get him in trouble. She looked up to her older sister by mimicking her humor and attitude.

At the age of six, Reagan experienced a brain injury that changed many things about her life, but one thing it did not change was her personality. She remained sassy, spunky, silly and oh so sweet. If you were lucky enough to meet her, you could understand why she was known as "Sweet Reagan" by many family members and friends.

She attended Cosby High School as a freshman and was one of the founding students of Nest Academy RVA. Reagan was an excellent student. She enjoyed learning, but mostly enjoyed the social aspect of school. She was great at helping others feel included and bringing laughter to the classroom.

Reagan had a special appreciation for life. She loved her dog, Ruger, especially when he would get on her bed and cuddle with her or lick her face. When the weather was just right, she loved to go for walks around the neighborhood. Music was a big part of her life. Start singing and Reagan would light up and smile a kind of smile that took over her whole face. Music thrilled her and she let it move her from the inside out.

Reagan was also an athlete, playing on her middle school Unified Basketball team and completing eight marathons with Inclusive Racing. She was so proud of her medals that she displayed them in her room alongside photos of something else she was very proud of—her family.

But one of the most memorable things about Reagan was her sense of humor. She never tired of a good joke, listening to gossip or talking about boy cooties. Even on her worst day, if someone farted or burped, she'd burst out laughing. And when Reagan started laughing, you couldn't help but laugh with her; she had the type of laughter that could make your stress just disappear.

Whether it was at school, a therapy session or just around the neighborhood, Reagan made friends and connected with others. Wherever she went, people were drawn to her. She was full of joy with a contagious smile that she sometimes made nearly impossible to capture on camera.

Reagan loved Jesus and she knew He loved her. She fought hard with bravery and faith through every trial that came her way.

Family and friends will be received for a celebration of her life at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Parkway Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to nestacademyrva.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Parkway Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
With tears in our eyes as we hear the news of Reagan´s home going, we think of her loving sweetness and the love her family had for her. We will never forget her! She´s at home with her Lord walking the streets of gold!! Love the Fink family! Come see us in Charlotte.
David and Patricia Hall
Friend
December 17, 2021
I´m so very sorry to hear of Reagan´s passing. I only found out today on June 30. I would´ve loved to have attended her service and seen all of you. I´ll never forget Reagan in my kindergarten class before her injury. What a beautiful, happy girl who loved singing and did it with such joy. I loved reading that those beautiful qualities never changed. Please accept my love and sympathy although quite late.
Debbie Pinkston
School
June 30, 2021
Stephen and Shelly Olausen
June 16, 2021
Brian & Theresa my deepest sympathy too you all. I am so glad I got a chance to see Reagan (and y'all). God definitely gained an extremely precious Angel. Love & thoughts to you all, Shelley & Kollin
Shelley Wagner
Friend
June 15, 2021
Reading about your daughter made me know her too. A beautiful soul. Im sure in heaven she has everyone laughing and singing. Hold on to the Lord's hand, He will lead and guide you along the way.
Deborah P.
Other
June 14, 2021
Jeff and Dee Parrish
June 13, 2021
We don´t know each other but seeing the picture of your sweet baby girl caught my eye and attention. I´m so sorry for your loss. Reagan must have been very special for God to have called her home. You much be very special parents to have been blessed to have this beautiful young lady in your life and to be trusted with her care. Find peace and rest in our Lords arms. God bless you all.
Vanessa Arrington
Other
June 13, 2021
