TYLER, Reba Beatrice Sisson, "Bea," passed away June 19, 2021, at the age of 103 in Durham, N.C.There will be a graveside service at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, on June 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, we recommend a donation to the hospice service TransitionsLifecare.org Online condolences may be expressed to the Tyler family by visiting www.johnmoakey.com