DOANE, Rebecca Gail "Becky", 48, of Henrico, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Susan Wheeler Campbell; and grandmother, Rebecca Wheeler. She is survived by her husband, Michael Doane; sister, Erica Campbell Western; and sister-in-law, Sheryl Doane. Rebecca was born in Pocahontas, Arkansas and after attending Arkansas State University, she went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Army as a Tactical Switching Systems Operator, receiving multiple awards including the Army Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Award and Overseas Service Medal. She went on to complete her degrees in forensic science and biology at VCU and used that education in her work for the Virginia Department of Forensic Science, which she greatly enjoyed. Becky loved the beach and visited the Outer Banks every year with her family. She was an accomplished knitter and used this talent to make treasured gifts for all of her friends and family. In honoring Rebecca's wishes, there will be no funeral services held.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2020.