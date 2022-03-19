GOSHORN, Rebecca "Becky" Meekins, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. She was predeceased by her parents, Elizabeth Lee Pleasants and William H. Meekins; and her husband of 53 years, H. Larkin Goshorn.
Becky was born in Norfolk, Va., on January 6, 1945. to a loving extended family. She attended grade school in Norfolk County (now Chesapeake) and graduated from Great Bridge High School. She earned her B.S. in Education from Old Dominion University and her M.S. in Curriculum and Instruction from Virginia Commonwealth University. She taught mathematics and computer science for 45 years starting in 1968 at Lake Taylor Jr. High School in Norfolk, Va. She was a member of the first integrated faculty at Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk, Va. Seagoville High School, Dallas, Texas, she was the first woman teacher to wear slacks to school. She taught at Alexander Graham Bell Jr. High, Charlotte, N.C. and Kempsville High School, Virginia Beach. She started at Hermitage High School in 1976, where she stayed for 23 years. Becky retired from Henrico County Public Schools in 2000, then began teaching at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College. She conducted school reviews for the Virginia Department of Education and supervised mathematics student teachers at VCU until retiring again in 2015.
When her children were learning to swim, Becky became involved with Three Chopt Recreation Club, where she served on the Board of Directors for many years and was the first female president of the organization. While at Three Chopt, she became heavily involved in the swim and dive programs of James River Aquatics Club and served as the first Dive Secretary for the League. She also served for many years on the Stott Scholarship committee after its inception in 1996.
After retiring in 2000, she joined the Henrico Retired School Personnel Association, an affiliate of Virginia Retired Teachers Association and NRTA. While a member of HRSPA, she served as President, many years as treasurer, and as a member of the scholarship committee. She also served as Directory chair of the VRTA and computerized its publication. In 2015, she was named VRTA Most Valuable Member in honor of her service.
In 2002, she joined Tuesday evening Community Bible Study and served as treasurer for many years. She continued to attend via zoom throughout the pandemic.
In 1977, her first year at Hermitage, she became aware of the Henrico Christmas Mother program. Upon retirement, she began volunteering at the warehouse. She was honored to be selected in 2014 as the Henrico Christmas Mother. The organization provides new books, clothes, toys and food for Henrico families in need during the Christmas season. It also provides new books, gifts and food for our seniors and disabled neighbors in need. The Henrico Christmas Mother organization held a very special place in her heart.
In 2014, Becky was asked to become a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International which promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. She served as treasurer for six years.
As a result of all of the relationships she developed over the years, Becky was blessed with many friends whom she adored and who supported her throughout her life's journey. Her family is forever grateful for her loving community that cared for her and the family. Becky requested that all of her friends and family live life to the fullest because it is shorter than you think.
In 1968, she met, married and followed her life partner, H. Larkin Goshorn (2021). They traveled through thick and thin and were married 53 years. He was a rock throughout both cancer diagnoses and took great care of her until his passing in September, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Anne L. Goshorn, son-in-law Peter Kaltenbach and their children, her grandperfects, Claire and Dean; and her son, John M. "Jack" Goshorn. She was very close to her sister, Alice M. Smith and her family, husband, Stephen L. Smith, their son, Lee M. Smith and daughter, Mary E. Smith and their grandson, Maddox R. Smith.
The family will host a visitation for family and friends on Monday, March 21, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Colonies Swim & Tennis Club, 2801 Causeway Dr., Richmond, Va. 23233. At Becky's request, there will be no service and the burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Henrico Christmas Mother and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2022.