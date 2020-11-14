Menu
Rebecca Hart Balderson Zehmer
ZEHMER, Rebecca Hart Balderson, 85, joined her Heavenly Father peacefully at home in Mechanicsville, Virginia on October 28, 2020. Affectionately known as Becca by her children and grandchildren, she was predeceased by her parents, William Wirt and Doris Dillard Balderson; a sister, Charlotte Balderson Dorris; and her beloved husband, Adrian Ford Zehmer. She is survived by her children, Leslie Zehmer Campbell (Clarence) of Fredericksburg, Virginia, William (Bill) Hardy Zehmer (Alacia) of Lake Oconee, Georgia; Susan Zehmer Fitzpatrick (Frank) of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania and Rebecca Zehmer Brown (Stanley) of Orlando, Florida; and her beloved partner, Yorke Nelson of Mechanicsville, Virginia. Becca is survived by nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was also a beloved aunt to Brad Dorris (Greg Lilly) of Abingdon, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 357, McKenney, Va. 23872 - Becky Zehmer Memorial. Services will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Bowling Green chapel of Storke Funeral Home. All current COVID-19 precautions will be followed, such as 50 percent capacity, face masks and social distancing. The service will also be broadcast live on the funeral home's Facebook page, "Remarkable Lives." Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2020.
