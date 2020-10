HUBBARD, Rebecca, Mrs. Rebecca Hubbard, age 76, passed October 23, 2020. Graveside service will be held Friday, October 30, 1 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, located at 3101 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, Virginia. Services by Shawn Lea Funeral Home of Littleton, N.C., 252-586-5566.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2020.