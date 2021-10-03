LAWSON, Mrs. Rebecca Lynn, age 50, of Saint George, South Carolina, entered into rest Monday morning, September 27, 2021, at the Summerville Medical Center, following a nearly two-month long battle against COVID-19, in which she demonstrated the strength and strong-willed determination that she possessed. Born June 7, 1971 in Lynchburg, Virginia, she was a daughter of Ralph Edward Lawson and Shirley Rawlings Landrum.
The celebration of a life well lived will be held Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 5 p.m. in the Arena of WishWeHadda Farm, 1421 Second Texas Road, Saint George. Father Joseph McDonald, Mr. Pat Patterson and Mr. Waly West officiating. For those attending the funeral, please come in your #TeamBecky attire and bring horses and trailers for a typical show day parking. There will be a last ride for Becky, that she in her all-true style will lead in a horse-drawn carriage, that everyone is asked to participate in as long as you bring your horse. You may also walk the trail around the farm and meet in the arena for her service. Funeral services will be livestreamed from the Facebook pages of WishWeHadda Farm and Brice Herndon Funeral Chapels and Crematory.
