CROSS, Rebecca Mae Benson, 79, of Irvington, Va., passed away peacefully at home on October 24, 2020, surrounded by her family, after a brief battle with cancer. She was a graduate of Lancaster High School and Johnston-Willis Hospital's Clinical Laboratory Program. Her 55-year career in the medical field included 40 years at Kilmarnock Clinic and the remainder of her 15-year career with Riverside Health System. Rebecca was a lifelong member of Irvington Baptist Church, where she served as church treasurer for 48 years. She also volunteered with numerous organizations within the community. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Philip; sister, Jean Walker (Hobson); aunt, Ruby Abbott; nieces, Cindy Forrester, Amanda Molineaux (Mike), Kimberly Headley (Tim), Jennifer Moon (James), Townsley Hester (Danny); and nephew, Bryan Keyser (Candace); brothers-in-law, Joseph Forrester and Buddy Keyser; sisters-in-law, Claudette Brownley and Peggy Magahay (Dan); and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Irene Benson; sisters, Shirley Forrester and Joyce Keyser; and niece, Ashley Walk. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Irvington Baptist Church, Irvington, Va. Interment will follow the service in Irvington United Methodist Church cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Irvington Baptist Church Youth Fund, P.O. Box 417, Irvington, Va. 22480. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation prior to the service or reception following the service.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2020.