PERLSTEIN, Rebecca Larkin, 67, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2021 while in hospice care at the Massey Cancer Center at VCU.



Becky was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ira "Kip" Perlstein (2008); her sister, Judith Larkin Overton; her parents, Lois Adams and Robert E. Larkin Sr.; Kip's brothers, Jerry and Steve Perlstein; and Kip's parents, Mary and Harry Perlstein, the original owners of Perly's Delicatessen Restaurant.



She is survived by her daughter, Rachel Perlstein Janes and her spouse, Titine and their children, Royce, Titine and Rhett, all of New Orleans, La. She is also survived by her brother, Robert E. Larkin Jr. and his children, Ryan Larkin (Amanda) and Cullen Larkin; as well as Cullen's son, Nolan; Kip's brother, Michael Perlstein (Kevan); and their daughter, Sarah; and very dear friends, Sue and Ed Schutt and their sons, Marshall and Chris Schutt and families.



Becky was born on March 25, 1954 and moved to Richmond as a young girl when Reynolds Metals transferred her father from Louisville, Ky. She was an extremely gifted singer, who was singing as a soloist since well before high school (J.R. Tucker, class of 1972). Over some 40 years she sang in the Richmond Symphony Chorus, CAFUR and as soloist and section leader at Westminster Presbyterian and Christ Ascension Episcopal Churches, where she also served on the Session and Vestry (Senior Warden) and was involved in many of these churches' activities. Becky also had rare gifts of love, kindness and hospitality that she shared with many, many people.



She worked at Richfood for 13 years, was an aerobics instructor at the Tuckahoe YMCA and a member and officer of the Tuckahoe Women's Club. The love and joy she shared with and received from her family was also shared with all those she touched – Becky literally adopted everyone she met.



The family is very grateful for the wonderful and compassionate care Becky received from the medical staff at the Massey Cancer Center and for the outpouring of love and support extended by so many during her brief illness.



Becky's memorial service will be on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 12 noon at St. John's Episcopal Church, 2401 East Broad Street, Richmond, Va. Current church guidelines require masks for indoor gatherings.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Thomas Palliative Care Unit at The Massey Cancer Center, P.O. Box 985934, Richmond, Va. 23298-5934 or The Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23220.



