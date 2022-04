THOMASSON, Rebecca, In loving memory of Rebecca Thomasson who passed away on March 13, 2021. She will be missed by her brother, John D. Thomasson; sister, Suzanne T. Arwood; and nephew, Laurence P. Arwood (Rita). She was prececed in death by her mother, Audrey C. Thomasson; father, William D. Thomasson Sr.; and brother, William D. Thomasson Jr. She was a loving and giving person who will be missed by all of us.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.