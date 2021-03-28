Menu
Rebecca Carolyn Hudson Wallace
WALLACE, Rebecca Carolyn Hudson, 79, of Henrico, Va., passed away March 25, 2021, after a short but very courageous battle with lung cancer. Carolyn was born in Pulaski, Va., on February 8, 1942, to the late Robert Alfred Hudson Sr. and Thelma Harrell Hudson. She was predeceased by her loving husband, John Campbell Wallace; and her sister-in-law, Sallie D. Wallace. Voted "Friendliest" in her Pulaski High School senior class, friends and family would agree this was a trait that continued through the rest of Carolyn's life.

She graduated from Radford College in 1960, where she was an active member of Sigma Kappa sorority. Carolyn taught sixth grade at Huff Lane Elementary School in Roanoke for four years before moving to the Richmond area. She taught sixth grade at Elizabeth Holladay Elementary School in Henrico for two years. For many years, she was an active member of the Rockville Women's Club, and she enjoyed traveling and seeing the world with family and friends. Carolyn enjoyed playing golf and loved playing with her Jefferson Lakeside Country Club and City Women golf groups. Carolyn served actively in the Prayer Shawl Ministry and as a Vestry member at St. Martin's Episcopal Church.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Ashley Wallace Borders; son-in-law, Keith A. Borders; and adored grandchildren, Colin Campbell Borders and Esme Cecily Borders of Mechanicsville; sister, Peggy Hudson Rorrer and husband, Kenny, of Pulaski; sister, Patricia "Pat" Hudson Richards and husband, Jim, of Pulaski; brother, Robert A. Hudson Jr. and wife, Beverly, of Blacksburg; brother-in-law, William "Bill" S. Wallace of Brevard, N.C.; and six very special nieces, nephews and their families.

A graveside service for family and friends will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, April 2, in Westhampton Memorial Park, followed by an outside memorial service at 11 a.m. at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 9000 St. Martin's Lane, both located in Richmond, Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the American Lung Association, the American Heart Association or the Salvation Army.
Mary Dalton
Friend
March 29, 2021
Mary and Gary Dalton
March 29, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
March 29, 2021
Missing you and your friendly smile Carolyn. Offering prayers of comfort and support for family and friends. Your PHS 1960 Classmate, Duane
Duane Mitchell
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results