Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Regena Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
JONES, Regena, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 24, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Kenneth Jones; mother, Janet Adkins Pruiett; sisters, Sandra Blankenship, Kathy Stewart and Vickie Feller; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. Regena retired after over 30 years of service with the DMV. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Mar
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Mar
3
Service
2:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Aunt Janet, so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in our prayers. God Bless and Love You.
Dickie and Rhonda Stiltner
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results