JONES, Regena, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 24, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Kenneth Jones; mother, Janet Adkins Pruiett; sisters, Sandra Blankenship, Kathy Stewart and Vickie Feller; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. Regena retired after over 30 years of service with the DMV. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2021.