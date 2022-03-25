NELSON, Regina, affectionally known as "Gina," departed this life on Sunday, March 20, 2022. She was born on March 18, 1978, in Richmond, Virginia to Bessie Jordan and Eddie Hicks. She was preceded in death by her sister, Diane Hicks; and nephew, Sha'sta Hicks. Regina grew up on the Southside of Richmond where she attended Richmond Public Schools. She graduated a year ahead of time from Huguenot High School. She went on to receive her B.A. in Human Resource Management from Bryant & Stratton College. She was employed at Anthem Health Keepers for 21 years. Regina gave her life to Christ at a young age and continued her faith journey at Spring Creek Baptist Church in Chesterfield, Virginia. Regina at a young age loved to run track, enjoyed dancing with her signature leg move, shopping and singing her version of Karaoke. She loved her sweets, especially Key Lime cupcakes and pie. Regina was a very family-oriented person. Regina is survived by her mother, Bessie Jordan (Willie); father, Eddie Hicks; husband, Leander "Lee-Lee" Nelson; children, JaMiah Jackson, Makayla and Makhi Nelson; two stepchildren, Sa'Naya Byers and Narquell Nelson; three grandchildren, Royal Wilson, Cali Hunter and Casydi' Hunter; three sisters, Tina Hargrove, Paula and Annette Hicks; five brothers, Donell Hargrove (Aretha), Stacey Hargrove, Eddie Jr., Montell and Danny Hicks; two nieces, Tanika Hargrove and Tameca Hicks; four nephews, Travion Hargrove, Domonique Hicks, Ma'kee Jeter and Montell Hicks Jr.; one great-niece, London Mitchiner; one great-nephew, Khamari Hargrove; mother and father in-law, Deloris Nelson (Ronnie); three brothers-in-law, Terrance Nelson (Jasmine), Marcel Nelson (Michelle) and Don Nelson; one sister-in-law, Yolanda Thornton (Rodney); godchildren, Ciara, Linwood and Laila; devoted lifetime best friends, Kwanza (Darrell) Dana, Latoria, Kelley, Madelyn, Zenobia, Denika, Tynesha, Sharonda, La'Trice Vanielle (Javon) and devoted friends, Karen, Kendra, Tonya and LaShawn; devoted friend, Jeremiah Jackson (Tomeka); and father of her child, JaMiah Jackson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 1 p.m. at United Nations International Church, 214 Cowardin Ave.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2022.