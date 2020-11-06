LOPICCOLO, Regina Rose (Cornett), 58, of Chester, Va., found peace on November 4, 2020. Born in Anderson, Ind., she was the daughter of William Boyd and Janet E. Ellsworth. Preceded in death by her mother, Janet; and sister, Teresa. She is survived by her beloved daughters, Nicole Dawn and Amanda Haley; siblings, Mellody D. (Bill), Robin E., William B. (Alice). Regina served in the U.S. Army for five years in Germany and Virginia. Receiving the rank of Sergeant and 2 Army General Medals, she was an expert marks(wo)man. She was a conscientious and dedicated employee, retiring from the USPS after over 30 years of service. Regina's kind and nurturing soul allowed her to have a special connection with friends and to ALL fur babies. Her sense of humor will be dearly missed, but not forgotten. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society at www.braintumor.org/take-action/honor-and-memorial/
or the ASPCA at https://secure.aspca.org/donate
. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2020.