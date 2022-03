THOMAS, Regina C., 61, of Glen Allen, Va., entered into eternal rest on March 3, 2021. Surviving are her two children, Eric and Erika Thomas; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; one brother, Matthew; three sisters, Loretta, Sharon and Eleanor; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held on March 27, 12 p.m. at Three Lakes Park in Henrico, Va. hwdabney.com