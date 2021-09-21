ADKINS, Reginald Eugene "Pops", age 78, of Charles City, Va., was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, September 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Berry and Geraldine Adkins; his son-in-law, Javier J. Smith; and numerous siblings whom he adored. He is survived by his son, Torland; and his wife, Billie Jo; daughter, Holly; grandchildren, Shane, Lyric and Anokhi; his granddoggies, Ellie and Daisy. He is also survived by his brother, Alva (Janet); sisters, Pearl (Melvin), Joyce, Thelma, Gwen (Conway); and many nieces, nephews and friends. Eugene, better know as "Pops" or "Gene," retired from Warrior Express. He was a master mechanic and a lover of Nascar, as well as a Dale Earnhardt fan. He had a love for nature, tending to his roses and feeding birds. We can't leave out his love for watching Westerns. He was a member of Samaria Baptist Church, Chickahominy Indian Tribe and attended services at Glendale Community Bible Church. He loved his family, especially his children and his grandchildren. He had a servant's heart and loved helping his community. The family is grateful for Linda Sweeney and the staff at Lucy Corr Assisted Living and Health Care Center for the exceptional care they provided. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 22 at Samaria Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 21 at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Chickahominy Tribe, 8200 Lott Cary Road, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. *Please feel free to bring your own lawn chair for graveside services at the church cemetery.* Due to COVID-19, please wear a face mask/covering and socially distance when attending these services. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 21, 2021.