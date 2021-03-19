DAVIS, Reginald Saunders, entered this world on June 29, 1949. His soul was reclaimed by God on March 14, 2021. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gracie T. Davis; daughter, Robyn J. Davis; and granddaughter, Jocelyn F. Davis-Russell; two stepsons, Kevin A. Smith and Reginald D. Smith; and stepdaughter, Brenda Walker Gatling (C.J.). Remains rest at Giles-Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chase City, Va., where a viewing will be held 2 until 6 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted 12 noon Sunday, March 21, 2021, in the chapel of Giles-Harris Funeral Home, 1304 N. Main St., Chase City, Va., with Rev. Dr. J. Elisha Burke officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Mitchell Baptist Church Cemetery, Drakes Branch, Va. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating will be limited and a mask will be required for all viewings and services. We ask that you adhere to all guidelines and practice social distancing. Online condolences at www.harrisfhc.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2021.