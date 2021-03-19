Menu
Reginald Saunders Davis
FUNERAL HOME
Giles-Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1304 North Main St.
Chase City, VA
DAVIS, Reginald Saunders, entered this world on June 29, 1949. His soul was reclaimed by God on March 14, 2021. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gracie T. Davis; daughter, Robyn J. Davis; and granddaughter, Jocelyn F. Davis-Russell; two stepsons, Kevin A. Smith and Reginald D. Smith; and stepdaughter, Brenda Walker Gatling (C.J.). Remains rest at Giles-Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chase City, Va., where a viewing will be held 2 until 6 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted 12 noon Sunday, March 21, 2021, in the chapel of Giles-Harris Funeral Home, 1304 N. Main St., Chase City, Va., with Rev. Dr. J. Elisha Burke officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Mitchell Baptist Church Cemetery, Drakes Branch, Va. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating will be limited and a mask will be required for all viewings and services. We ask that you adhere to all guidelines and practice social distancing. Online condolences at www.harrisfhc.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Giles-Harris Funeral Home
1304 N. Main St., Chase City, VA
Mar
21
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Giles-Harris Funeral Home
1304 N. Main St., Chase City, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Giles-Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
14 Entries
So sorry to hear of your loss.
Barbara Sallie Edwards
April 18, 2021
We will miss you Reginald. It was a joy to work with you on the last planning Committee of the Lunenburg High Alummi Assocation. May you rest in peace, in the clef of Jesus' arms. Blessings to your family. Vernell Lawson/Upper Marlbor, Md.
Vernell Lawson
March 21, 2021
Prayers to Reginald's family for strength.
Kay Thomas Pauling
March 21, 2021
I am sorry for Reggie's lost. My prayers are with his family and host of our friends from SPC. Brenda Bower Watson
Brenda L Watson
March 21, 2021
I'm so so sorry for your loss and our loss. I will miss Riggie very very much on the piano when visiting Concord Baptist Church. May God Bless you and family.
Stan Hayes
March 21, 2021
So sorry for your lost . Surely he will be missed by all.
Clarence & Carolyn H. Tucker
March 20, 2021
May God's richest blessings be with Grace and Robyn and their family. Reggie has fought a good fight and has received his reward.
Cecil T Jones
March 20, 2021
My heart pours out to Reggy's family as he was one of my dearest and closest friends. He imparts a very strong legacy of love, caring and kindness to all. As death is the eternal gateway to heaven, God knows best. A dear friend, Mickey Turner
Mickey Turner
March 20, 2021
My heart is so heavy to hear of the passing of my "dance partner". Everyone in our class knew to step back when the two of us "tore up" the floor in the Chicago Building. Whenever I heard your name, Reggie, a smile always came to my face thinking of all the great times the class had. Family, I know you will miss him but with that smile and personality, he captured every one's heart. Can't you all imagine him directing a choir and dancing all around heaven. Rest in Peace my friend.
Alice Duffin Pennix, SPC 71
March 19, 2021
Sorry for your loss.Praying strength for you.
Vera Whitehead-Tann
March 19, 2021
I am sorry for your loss.You are in my prayers. I thank God I was able to meet Cousin Reggie and talk with both of you. God bless you and your family. Hold on to Him and He will guide you. Linda Allen-Gee
Linda Allen-Gee(cousin)
March 18, 2021
Reginald was a life long friend. I offer my deepest condolence to the family. I have fun memories growing up at Calvary Baptist Church with Reginald. Joanne Toone Gilbert, Rialto, CA 92377
JOANNE TOONE GILBERT
March 17, 2021
Reginald was a dear family friend to me and my Aunt Betty Weldon. He will be truly missed, but cherished for his gift of music ministry, his laughter, and his loyal friendship over many years. Praying for his daughter, wife, and family during this difficult transition of life. May the comfort of the Lord be your strength.
Janet Owens
March 17, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this most difficult time. May God comfort you as no one else can. God gave Reginald the gift of music. Love Dottie Robinson, former member of Mt. Mitchell Baptist Church
Dorothy Robinson
March 17, 2021
