My heart is so heavy to hear of the passing of my "dance partner". Everyone in our class knew to step back when the two of us "tore up" the floor in the Chicago Building. Whenever I heard your name, Reggie, a smile always came to my face thinking of all the great times the class had. Family, I know you will miss him but with that smile and personality, he captured every one's heart. Can't you all imagine him directing a choir and dancing all around heaven. Rest in Peace my friend.

Alice Duffin Pennix, SPC 71 March 19, 2021