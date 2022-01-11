Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Reginald Piercy Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
PIERCY, Reginald, Sr., departed this life January 3, 2022. He was preceded in death by son, Marcus Dyer. He is survived by wife, Crystal (Honey) Piercy; four daughters, Shawndavia Williams, Angel and Marlissia Dyer and Latay Pryor; three sons, Reginald Piercy Jr, Brandon Dyer and Robert Pryor; 11 grandchildren; sister, Gloria Piercy; brother, Michael Piercy; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, among them, close cousin, Margaret Carter; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where Mr. Piercy can be viewed Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday. Rev. Tommy Fleming officiating. Interment Amelia Veterans Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jan
12
Memorial Gathering
10:45a.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jan
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Deepest sympathy to the family. I knew Reggie back at the Boys Club of Richmond. Many fond memories.
Edward Mustian DDS "Mr. Ward"
January 11, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results