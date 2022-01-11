PIERCY, Reginald, Sr., departed this life January 3, 2022. He was preceded in death by son, Marcus Dyer. He is survived by wife, Crystal (Honey) Piercy; four daughters, Shawndavia Williams, Angel and Marlissia Dyer and Latay Pryor; three sons, Reginald Piercy Jr, Brandon Dyer and Robert Pryor; 11 grandchildren; sister, Gloria Piercy; brother, Michael Piercy; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, among them, close cousin, Margaret Carter; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where Mr. Piercy can be viewed Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday. Rev. Tommy Fleming officiating. Interment Amelia Veterans Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.