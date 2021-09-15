Menu
Reginald Simpson
SIMPSON, Reginald, age 45, of Richmond, departed this life September 12, 2021. He is survived by one daughter, Karma Simpson; his mother, Patrice Hampton; three brothers, Delfawn, Treymond and James Simpson; five aunts, two uncles, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends; among them a devoted, Crystal Hudson. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Simpson can be viewed Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Friday at 4 p.m. Dr. Theodore Brown officiating. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results