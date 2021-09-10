RITTER, Rena "Renie" G., 80, of Richmond, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Rena was preceded in death by her husband, Donald A. Ritter; and is survived by her two sons, Gregory H. Ritter of Washington, D.C., and Brent F. Ritter (Kelley) of Marietta, Ga. Rena studied fashion design at Richmond Professional Institute (now Virginia Commonwealth University) and worked for the Miller & Rhoads department store chain before leaving to raise her children. An active member of Bon Air United Methodist Church, she served in many leadership roles and as a longtime Sunday school teacher. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Children's Ministries of Bon Air United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be announced later. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral