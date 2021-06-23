SHERMAN, Renee, 84, passed away on June 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Sherman. She is survived by her loving daughters, Denise Callis of Pittsburgh and Robyn Sherman, of Richmond; as well as many beloved friends. The family would like to thank all the caregivers who helped along the way, especially the staff of Interventional Radiology and Ultrasound at St. Mary's Hospital, who became part of the family. Funeral services will be held at Bliley's - Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on June 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 23, 2021.