ANDREWS, Mr. Reuben Wesley, 99, of Richmond, Va., passed away December 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Martin Andrews; brothers, Richard and Greg Andrews; and his parents, Annie and Reuben B. Andrews. He is survived by his son, Wendell; granddaughter, Tiffany Anne; several nieces and nephews; and Ms. Linda Scearce, his devoted caretaker of over six years. Rube was a decorated veteran of World War II and a survivor of D-Day invasion of Normandy (Omaha Beach landing.) He retired after 30-plus years of employment with Virginia Electric Power Company. He was a master wood-worker and a vintage automobile restoration enthusiast. Rube was a member of Grace Baptist Church (Richmond) for over 30 years. He was a lover of outdoors and especially of hunting and saltwater fishing. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and an American: a bona fide member of the "Greatest Generation." A private visitation will be held Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to ASK Foundation (Childhood Cancer Foundation), Box 102, Richmond, Va. 23230 (https://www.askccf.org/
.).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2020.