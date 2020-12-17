Menu
Reuben Wesley Andrews
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
ANDREWS, Mr. Reuben Wesley, 99, of Richmond, Va., passed away December 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Martin Andrews; brothers, Richard and Greg Andrews; and his parents, Annie and Reuben B. Andrews. He is survived by his son, Wendell; granddaughter, Tiffany Anne; several nieces and nephews; and Ms. Linda Scearce, his devoted caretaker of over six years. Rube was a decorated veteran of World War II and a survivor of D-Day invasion of Normandy (Omaha Beach landing.) He retired after 30-plus years of employment with Virginia Electric Power Company. He was a master wood-worker and a vintage automobile restoration enthusiast. Rube was a member of Grace Baptist Church (Richmond) for over 30 years. He was a lover of outdoors and especially of hunting and saltwater fishing. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and an American: a bona fide member of the "Greatest Generation." A private visitation will be held Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to ASK Foundation (Childhood Cancer Foundation), Box 102, Richmond, Va. 23230 (https://www.askccf.org/.).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am just reading this. I do not take the daily paper, only Sunday, and just read this in the 2/28 Tributes section. So looked it up on my phone. I am so sorry, Wendell I have very fond memories of your dad and your mom. I take it she has been gone for awhile too. Both of mine have too so I can understand how you might be feeling. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. Your "old" friend, Frances.
Frances Woodson Rudock
March 2, 2021
Wen, Your dad sounds like and incredible person, who I would like to have known. Having just lost my mom, I know you are missing him. Prayers for comfort as you enjoy his memory. This is a wonderful tribute that illustrates his story.
Patrick Whitaker
January 18, 2021
Wen, Peggy & Tiffany. Mike & I send our condolences to you´ll & your family. As your father´s passing is very difficult, know he´s now in a better place , with your Mother , friends & without any problems to burden him. May he Rest In Peace . We love you´ll & here for you. Praying for comfort.
The Knights
December 19, 2020
Our hearts hurt with you at his passing. A good man who will be well remembered and missed. Love , Hugs and prayers for comfort
Forrest Anne Harris Hill
December 18, 2020
Many fond memories of Uncle Rube including my Aunt Vicky. I treasure them as time marches forward. Rest in peace, Terry Martin
Terry Martin
December 17, 2020
May you Rest In Peace great-uncle. My deepest condolences to the family. Granddaughter of the late Grigg Andrews, Reuben´s brother, Karen Andrews Cecchi
Karen Andrews Cecchi
December 17, 2020
