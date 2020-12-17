I am just reading this. I do not take the daily paper, only Sunday, and just read this in the 2/28 Tributes section. So looked it up on my phone. I am so sorry, Wendell I have very fond memories of your dad and your mom. I take it she has been gone for awhile too. Both of mine have too so I can understand how you might be feeling. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. Your "old" friend, Frances.

Frances Woodson Rudock March 2, 2021