Reuben Anderson Brannan
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
BRANNAN, Reuben Anderson, 88, of Studley, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dot. He is survived by his son, Timothy (Lisa); grandson, Joshua; and many nieces and nephews. Reuben devoted his life to his family, farming and Salem Presbyterian Church. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, at Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery
VA
